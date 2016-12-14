Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Roger Henderson Named New Director of Humane Society of Memphis

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 3:42 PM

hsmsc.png
The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County has just announced that Roger Henderson has been appointed as the nonprofit's new executive director.

In a released statement, Interim Executive Director Amy Howell said, "Roger brings a lot to the table in terms of operational experience and energy," adding that Henderson has the experience necessary to understand the nonprofit's operations on all organizational levels, including working with external donors.

"He just seems to fit in with what we want to accomplish," said Howell.

Henderson, who holds a Master's in Business Administration from Union University has tenured experience working within the Shelby County Government. He also brings experience from retail management and banking, and has volunteered his time to other nonprofits both local and national.

Henderson said he is ready for the challenge.

"For many of us, our animal companions are our closest family members," said Howell, while adding that "there are those who don't treat these companions well. Our job is to provide healing and help create a second chance.

The HSMSC has been rescuing neglected and abused animals since 1933 in the Memphis area, and has pulled five dogs out of abusive situations in the last six days.



Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation