Roger Henderson Named New Director of Humane Society of Memphis

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County has just announced that Roger Henderson has been appointed as the nonprofit's new executive director.In a released statement, Interim Executive Director Amy Howell said, "Roger brings a lot to the table in terms of operational experience and energy," adding that Henderson has the experience necessary to understand the nonprofit's operations on all organizational levels, including working with external donors."He just seems to fit in with what we want to accomplish," said Howell.Henderson, who holds a Master's in Business Administration from Union University has tenured experience working within the Shelby County Government. He also brings experience from retail management and banking, and has volunteered his time to other nonprofits both local and national.Henderson said he is ready for the challenge."For many of us, our animal companions are our closest family members," said Howell, while adding that "there are those who don't treat these companions well. Our job is to provide healing and help create a second chance.The HSMSC has been rescuing neglected and abused animals since 1933 in the Memphis area, and has pulled five dogs out of abusive situations in the last six days.