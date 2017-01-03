Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

PODCAST: Mayor Strickland Looks Back On His First Year, Looks Ahead

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 2:52 PM

Strickland
  • Strickland
Jim Strickland has been the mayor of Memphis for more than a year now. He and a raft of new elected officials were sworn in New Year’s Day 2016.

He invited members of the media to his office at Memphis City Hall recently to talk about his first year and his plans for the coming years.

“I love this job,” Strickland said. “I love it every single day.”

He noted that the city’s record-breaking homicide rate has obscured other advances he and his team have made on crime. Also, he said the year has had other big successes, like ServiceMaster’s decision to move its headquarters Downtown and the big investments planned here by St. Jude Children’s Hospital and its fundraising arm, American Syrian Lebanese Associated Charities (ALSAC).

In this unscripted, unedited interview, Strickland talks cops (and why we need more and how he’ll get them), population loss, Memphis 3.0, why companies are choosing Memphis, and, of course, being "brilliant at the basics."

He also delivers a killer line on why his new plan for the city will work and gets kind of hung up on the word “objectively” (and laughs about it).

Check it out.


Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation