Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 5, 2017

City Preps for Snow "Dusting"

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
  • National Weather Service
City crews are preparing for what meteorologists here are calling a “dusting” of snow predicted to fall on Memphis and the MidSouth over the next two days.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis forecasts a total accumulation of up to an inch of “light and dry snow” through Friday evening.

Though, “nothing more than a dusting is possible,” Zachary Maye, a NWS meteorologist here, said in a Thursday-morning YouTube video. Maye predicted that areas along and south of Interstate 40 will have better chances of snowfall.

“Within this area, hazardous travel could be possible,” Maye said. “Of course, it doesn’t take much snow fall around the MidSouth to create hazardous travel.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration said Thursday morning that the city’s public works crews are monitoring the forecast and are preparing for inclement weather.

“We’re beginning anti-icing on bridges today, and our trucks are prepared and ready for de-icing should the weather demand it,” said Kyle Veazey, Strickland’s Deputy Communications Director said in a message on NextDoor. “As usual, we’ll focus on major streets and intersections.”



Related Stories

Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2017

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation