Hundreds to March Downtown In Support of Women's Rights

A group of Memphis volunteers are planning a peaceful demonstration downtown the day after president-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office.
Planners for The Memphis Women's March, an extension of the national Women's March on Washington, are anticipating hundreds to turn out for the demonstration in support of women's rights and human's rights.
According to the event's co-organizer, Sondra Tucker, the march is being designed to be inclusive and family-friendly, with the aim of uniting different communities across Memphis.
"We have heard of so many people who want to be involved, and can't make it to D.C.," Tucker said. "This is a chance for people of all genders, races, and nationalities to join together from our local communities and show that Memphis has a strong part to play in the national conversation."
Organizers of the march say that interest has spread primarily through word-of-mouth, as more than 1,100 people have shown interest in the event through the event's Facebook page.
The mile-long route will start at the Shelby County Courthouse, 140 Adams Ave. at 10:00a.m. and will proceed to the National Civil Rights Museum. Participants are encouraged to bring signs, but organizers for the event ask that they be profanity-free and appropriate for children of all ages.