Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Tennessee Transit Advocacy Group Calls on Haslam to Fund Public Transportation

click to enlarge image001_3_.png
The Tennessee Public Transportation Association, a statewide nonprofit focused on improving public transportation, delivered a petition with more than 1,000 signatures to Gov. Bill Haslam.

According to the TPTA, the petition signatures represent a growing number of Tennesseans calling for increased funding for public transit in metropolitan areas across the state and are hoping to see such measures introduced in the 2017 state legislative session.

“I met with Gov. Haslam’s staff today to urge him and the state legislature to take up this issue in the 2017 session and explore ways to increase the state’s role in improving public transportation for all Tennessee communities,” said TPTA Executive Director Jason Spain.

Along with the signatures, Spain delivered a letter sign by six partner organizations including AARP Tennessee, Tennessee Association of Human Resource Agencies, Tennessee Disability Coalition, Tennessee Public Health Association, Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee and Walk Bike Tennessee.

The six organizations comprise the TPTA's newest initiative, the Tennessee Transit Coalition. The coalition will works to raise awareness on a statewide level by uniting transit users and supporters for a stronger, collaborative voice in preparation of this year's legislative session.


