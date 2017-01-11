Project Brings Buskers Downtown

click to enlarge Downtown Memphis Commission

The Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) wants to bring more buskers Downtown.The DMC was one six organizations to receive funds from the International Downtown Association and Springboard for the Arts. Each organization will get $5,000 for projects supporting place-making, or events that capitalize on public spaces.The DMC will use the funds for its new Main Street Sounds project. It will pay buskers, or street musicians, to perform in nearly 50 slots open throughout April and May. All of the performances will be on Main Street between Jefferson and Peabody Place.“We obviously think music when we think creative place-making in our community and feel this program really supports the kind of Downtown Memphis we all love, one that is filled with Southern sounds and soul,” said Terence Patterson, President and CEO of Downtown Memphis Commission.