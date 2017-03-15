Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

City Plans Road Projects, Bike Lanes

Posted By on Wed, Mar 15, 2017 at 11:10 AM

The city’s Division of Engineering plans to re-pave 10 streets throughout Memphis, hoping to add to the number of bike lanes in the city.

A public meeting is planned for Monday, March 27 to discuss these plans with the public and get feedback on the proposed designs for each street. At the meeting, which will be held at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, city officials and consultants will be on hand to answer any questions and record any concerns.


The city will take the attendees’ comments and criticism into consideration when deciding how to proceed with each street. If a design has an overwhelming amount of negative feedback, officials will go back to the drawing board and hold additional public meetings if necessary. Designs that are well-received by the public will begin being constructed this summer.

The projects, officially known as the Surface Transportation Program Repaving Group 5 and 6 will be funded majority federally funded.



The repaving projects include:

N. Highland St. - Summer Ave. to Walnut Grove Rd.

Riverside Dr. - Jefferson Ave. to Beale St.

N. Perkins St. - Summer Ave. to Walnut Grove

Hickory Hill Rd. - Mt. Moriah Rd. to Winchester Rd.

Knight Arnold Rd. - Hickory Hill Rd. to Ridgeway Rd.

Riverdale Rd. - Winchester Rd. to Shelby Dr.

Cooper St. - Washington Ave. to Central Ave

Getwell Rd. - Park Ave. to I-240

Airways Blvd. - Shelby Dr. to TN/MS State Line

Mendenhall Rd.- Knight Arnold Rd. to Mt. Moriah Rd.



