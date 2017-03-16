Crosstown Concourse Opening Delayed

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy of Crosstown Concourse

Originally scheduled to open its doors on May 13 of this year, the team behind Crosstown Concourse announced a new opening date of August 19, 2017.According to a statement sent out by Crosstown, the 1.5 million square foot structure will have completed renovations to the building as a whole by the original opening date in May, but additional time is needed for office and retail tenants to complete individualized construction for their respective spaces.The statement also notes that the newly announced date falls in close proximity of the original opening date of the Sears, Roebuck and Co. distribution center, the building's original occupant, in August of 1927.The groundbreaking ceremony and name reveal for Crosstown Concourse was held on Feb. 21, 2015 — 88 years to the date from when Sears had their own groundbreaking in 1927.