Intermission Impossible

Thursday, September 29, 2016

"To Kill a Mockingbird" Closes this Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 3:34 PM

Once in a while the Tennessee Shakespeare Company gives the bard a rest and turns its considerable talent loose on a completely different set of classics. Fall finds the Shakespeareans working with an adapted version of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird — a short-list contender for great 20th-Century American novel. 

Given the source material's powerful brand, and the fairly recent hubbub and scandal over its posthumous "sequel" Go Set a Watchman, there's not much point in recounting the story or its cultural impact. Instead, enjoy some special video cast interviews created by Jillian Barron and the good folks at TSC. 


Related Events

  • To Kill a Mockingbird @ Hutchison School

    • Through Oct. 2 $16-$34
    • Buy Tickets
