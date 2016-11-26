Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tiger Blue

Archives | RSS

Saturday, November 26, 2016

Tigers 100, Iowa 92

Posted By on Sat, Nov 26, 2016 at 5:49 PM

click to enlarge smith_tubby_007.jpg
Less than 24 hours after staggering through 40 minutes of an ugly dance with Providence, the Tigers found their shooting touch and beat Iowa in the consolation game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida. Dedric Lawson hit 15 of 22 shots from the field and scored a career-high 35 points to lead Memphis as the Tigers improved to 5-1 and earned their first win over a major-conference opponent this season. Lawson added 11 rebounds, while his older brother, K.J. Lawson, scored 17 points and grabbed 10 boards for the brothers' fourth tandem double-double of the season. Dedric played 38 minutes while K.J. logged 39.

Markel Crawford added 16 points, Jeremiah Martin 14, and Craig Randall 15 off the bench in helping the Tigers reach 100 points for the second time in five days. The Tigers shot 56 percent from the field and needed the marksmanship as the Hawkeyes hit 54 percent of their shots. Peter Jok scored a game-high 42 points for Iowa.

The Tigers return home Wednesday night when Jackson State visits FedExForum. Tip-off is 8 p.m.
Email
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Readers also liked…

Tiger Blue Blogroll:

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2016

Best of Memphis 2016

click here to see more »

Hotties 2016

Hotties 2016

click here to see more »

© 1996-2016

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation