Friday, January 31, 2020

Rising Stars Challenge Looks to Be Very Grizzly

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.
  • Brandon Clarke, Ja Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr.



The selections for the Rising Stars Game held during NBA All-Star Weekend were announced this morning, and there are three Memphis Grizzlies on the Team USA and Team World rosters. 

Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ja Morant have been selected to participate in this year’s Rising Stars Game. Clarke will be suiting up for Team World, while Jackson Jr. And Morant will be representing Team USA on the court. 


Congratulations are in order for these three members of the #GrzNxtGen.

See the full roster for both teams here.

Want to watch the game? 

The 2020 Rising Stars Game  will tip-off at 8 pm CST on February 14, 2020, airing nationally on TNT. 

Tags: , , , , ,

