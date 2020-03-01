Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Grizzlies Trounce Lakers, Snap 5-Game Losing Streak

Posted By on Sun, Mar 1, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge via Memphis Grizzlies Twitter
  • via Memphis Grizzlies Twitter

Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies into battle against the Los Angeles Lakers and dealt the Lakers their first road loss to a Western Conference team this season. In their 105-88 victory, the Grizzlies exhibited some lockdown defense and held the Lakers to their season-lowest scoring. Saturday night’s game snapped both a five-game Memphis losing streak and a seven-game Los Angeles winning streak.


Beatdown on Beale Street
This was a nice preview for what a potential first-round playoff series might look like. While still missing some key players due to injury, the shorthanded Grizzlies squad showed no fear as they put their collective foot on their opponent's neck and didn’t let up. It wasn’t a true wire-to-wire win, but the largest lead the Lakers held was two points in the first quarter, while the Grizzlies led by as much as 22. 


It was a much-needed win for a team that has been in a post-All-Star break slump and a powerful reminder of who the rightful Rookie of the Year should be. Morant had a game-high 27 points and was one of three Memphis starters to finish with 20+ points.

By the Numbers

Ja Morant: 27 points, 14 assists, 6 rebounds.  

Dillon Brooks: 24 points 

Jonas Valanciunas: 22 points, 20 rebounds

Highlights and History-Making
Jonas Valanciunas registered his 29th double-double of the season. He also had a career-high 25 rebounds last night against Sacramento and became the first player in franchise history to grab at least 20 rebounds in consecutive games.


Morant leads all rookies in double-doubles and is the only rookie this season to achieve a triple-double. Last night was Morant's 11th double-double of the season with 27 points and 14 assists to go with six rebounds. He also became the second rookie in NBA history (Oscar Robertson) to record at least 27 points and 14 assists in a game against the Lakers.


Morant also gave a good-natured, post-game shoutout to a twitter user whose comment he says spurred on his phenomenal effort.


It was briefly the John Konchar show. The shortened roster allowed the two-way guard who has spent most of the season with the Memphis Hustle a chance to show out in his 10th career NBA game. Konchar finished the night with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 2-2 shooting, over 12:25 total playing time.  

 


GrzNxtGen = 1st Team all-defense? The Grizzlies held the Lakers to a season-low 88 points, and Lebron James and Anthony Davis to 19 points and 15 points respectively. 

Last night's win put the Grizzlies 2.5 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the 8th seed in the West.

Who Got Next?

The Grizzlies hit the road again for the next three games.
They will face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 2nd. Tip-off is at 6:30 PM CST

Tags: , , , ,

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation