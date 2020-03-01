Grizzlies Trounce Lakers, Snap 5-Game Losing Streak

By the Numbers

Ja Morant: 27 points, 14 assists, 6 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks: 24 points

Jonas Valanciunas: 22 points, 20 rebounds





Highlights and History-Making

Jonas Valanciunas registered his 29th double-double of the season. He also had a career-high 25 rebounds last night against Sacramento and became the first player in franchise history to grab at least 20 rebounds in consecutive games.



𝟐𝟎/𝟐𝟎 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 👀@JValanciunas finished with 22 points & 20 rebounds in last night's win.



JV is the first player in franchise history with back-to-back 20 rebound games. (shouts @grizzPR) #GrizzLights pic.twitter.com/9vAbsiz7aC — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 1, 2020

Morant leads all rookies in double-doubles and is the only rookie this season to achieve a triple-double. Last night was Morant's 11th double-double of the season with 27 points and 14 assists to go with six rebounds. He also became the second rookie in NBA history (Oscar Robertson) to record at least 27 points and 14 assists in a game against the Lakers.



Tonight @JaMorant became the second rookie in @NBA history to record 27+ points and 14+ assists in a game against the @Lakers, joining Oscar Robertson. pic.twitter.com/3uojFdoZyE — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 1, 2020

Morant also gave a good-natured, post-game shoutout to a twitter user whose comment he says spurred on his phenomenal effort.



It was briefly the John Konchar show. The shortened roster allowed the two-way guard who has spent most of the season with the Memphis Hustle a chance to show out in his 10th career NBA game. Konchar finished the night with 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 2-2 shooting, over 12:25 total playing time.

JOHN KONCHAR REJECTS DWIGHT HOWARD pic.twitter.com/hO8jSPN0qq — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) March 1, 2020



GrzNxtGen = 1st Team all-defense? The Grizzlies held the Lakers to a season-low 88 points, and Lebron James and Anthony Davis to 19 points and 15 points respectively.



Last night's win put the Grizzlies 2.5 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the 8th seed in the West.



Who Got Next?