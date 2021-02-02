Grizzlies Trounce Spurs 133-102

With a win over San Antonio Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games, currently a league-high, and a franchise-record 6-1 start on the road for the season. They moved up to 4th in the Western Conference standings.





click to enlarge

The @memgrizz have had seven-or-more players score in double figures in four straight games.



Prior to this streak, the last @NBA team to accomplish this feat was the 1990-91 @trailblazers (four straight games from Nov. 11-17, 1990).



(@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/1JEl5lhLaG — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 2, 2021

The Grizzlies made all sorts of history during this game: First time winning three in a row in San Antonio, and the largest win over the Spurs in franchise history.





A franchise-record nine out of 10 players finished with 10 points or more. In fact, John Konchar was the only player who did not score in double digits, finishing the night with 7 points and one of the prettiest chase-down blocks ever against noted Griz killer Patty Mills

JOHN KONCHAR. CHASEDOWN ARTIST 🎨 pic.twitter.com/ZJysiCPyAp — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 2, 2021

Gorgui Dieng had a team-high 19 points and has moved to the top 3-point shooting average in the league, overtaking Griz rookie Desmond Bane, who previously held the top shooting percentage from beyond the arc.





After the game, Dieng said, “We have a good system over here; we share the ball and we play hard and we emphasize that and if we play like that we can go against anyone on any given night.” Asked about his playing time, Dieng added, “It’s year eight for me, I have to stay ready no matter what happens. It’s a long season and I cannot be here crying about minutes. I’m a pro and I will do anything I can to help this basketball team — whenever my number is called I am ready to serve.”

Okay, Gorgui, we see you.Brandon Clarke closed out the night with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists on 7 of 10 shooting.Kyle Anderson continues to show off with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

De'Anthony Melton also finished the night with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.





Tyus Jones had a career-high 14 assists, along with 11 points. Jones also tied the esteemed Brevin Knight for 2nd in assists off the bench in franchise history.