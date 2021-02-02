Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Beyond the Arc

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Grizzlies Trounce Spurs 133-102

Posted By on Tue, Feb 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM


With a win over San Antonio Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games, currently a league-high, and a franchise-record 6-1 start on the road for the season. They moved up to 4th in the Western Conference standings.


click to enlarge 4we522.jpg



Breaking records and making history: 

 

The Grizzlies made all sorts of history during this game: First time winning three in a row in San Antonio, and the largest win over the Spurs in franchise history. 

A franchise-record nine out of 10 players finished with 10 points or more. In fact, John Konchar was the only player who did not score in double digits, finishing the night with 7 points and one of the prettiest chase-down blocks ever against noted Griz killer Patty Mills

Gorgui Dieng had a team-high 19 points and has moved to the top 3-point shooting average in the league, overtaking Griz rookie Desmond Bane, who previously held the top shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

After the game, Dieng said, “We have a good system over here; we share the ball and we play hard and we emphasize that and if we play like that we can go against anyone on any given night.” Asked about his playing time, Dieng added, “It’s year eight for me, I have to stay ready no matter what happens. It’s a long season and I cannot be here crying about minutes. I’m a pro and I will do anything I can to help this basketball team — whenever my number is called I am ready to serve.”

Okay, Gorgui, we see you.

Brandon Clarke closed out the night with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists on 7 of 10 shooting.

Kyle Anderson continues to show off with 17 points and 8 rebounds.

De'Anthony Melton also finished the night with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Tyus Jones had a career-high 14 assists, along with 11 points. Jones also tied the esteemed Brevin Knight for 2nd in assists off the bench in franchise history. 


Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant both finished with 13 points.

The Grizzlies once again continued their dominance around the basket, with 62 paint points. They also forced turnovers and converted them on the other end, scoring 30 points off 15 Spurs turnovers.

Who Got Next?
The Grizzlies are back in action again tonight and this time they will face off against the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. CST.

Tags: , , ,

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation