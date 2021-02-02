Grizzlies Trounce Spurs 133-102

With a win over San Antonio Monday night, the Memphis Grizzlies extended their winning streak to seven games, currently a league-high, and a franchise-record 6-1 start on the road for the season. They moved up to 4th in the Western Conference standings.
The @memgrizz have had seven-or-more players score in double figures in four straight games.— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 2, 2021
Prior to this streak, the last @NBA team to accomplish this feat was the 1990-91 @trailblazers (four straight games from Nov. 11-17, 1990).
(@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/1JEl5lhLaG
The Grizzlies made all sorts of history during this game: First time winning three in a row in San Antonio, and the largest win over the Spurs in franchise history.
JOHN KONCHAR. CHASEDOWN ARTIST 🎨 pic.twitter.com/ZJysiCPyAp— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 2, 2021
Gorgui Dieng had a team-high 19 points and has moved to the top 3-point shooting average in the league, overtaking Griz rookie Desmond Bane, who previously held the top shooting percentage from beyond the arc.
De'Anthony Melton also finished the night with 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.
Tyus Jones had a career-high 14 assists, along with 11 points. Jones also tied the esteemed Brevin Knight for 2nd in assists off the bench in franchise history.