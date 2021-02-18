Grizzlies Outlast Thunder

On a snowy Wednesday night in Memphis, the Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 122–113. Both teams played on the second night of a back-to-back. After losing to the New Orleans Pelicans 144–113 at home on Tuesday, Memphis fought its way to victory against a Thunder team that wouldn’t give up easily. The Thunder were coming off a disappointing loss to the Portland Trailblazers, 115–104, on Tuesday night.
Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies with 22 points, four rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 60 percent from the three-point stripe (6–10). Allen gave the team a big boost with 14 points in the fourth quarter, to help Memphis improve to 12-12 on the season.
.@GraysonJAllen (career-high tying 6 3PM tonight) now has multiple 3PM in 10 consecutive games.— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 18, 2021
He joins @jarenjacksonjr (13 straight games; 12/20/19-1/14/20) and @MikeMiller_13 (13; 12/13/06-1/5/07) as the only players in @memgrizz history w/multiple 3PM in 10+ straight games. pic.twitter.com/FjpNz5738I
February 18, 2021
Jenkins said after the win, “KA [Kyle Anderson] is playing great and has found a lot of consistency this season. He dropped 20 points and had five assists, with versatility on the defensive end. We just want to put in that effort every single night. That is just great from Kyle. He has been having a heck of a season so far. It’s been a big factor for us this season. So hopefully, he continues to do that and find ways to get better. That is the number one goal for each of our guys and our team.”
Tonight @KyleAnderson5 became the first @memgrizz to record 20+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ steals in a game since @MCONLEY10 on Dec. 30, 2013. pic.twitter.com/Hkk15M69Js— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 18, 2021
Anderson remains confident: “Just being healthy and shooting with a lot of confidence. These last 18 to 24 months, I’ve put a lot of tedious, hard work into shooting the ball. I just remember long days and nights in the gym not shooting past 15 feet for two hours. You know, it’s just paying off finally. Just getting back to where I feel like I used to be with my shot and having the confidence.”
Kyle was last night's @MichelobULTRA #GrizzPlayerOfTheGame pic.twitter.com/fExMt6DX8f— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 18, 2021
Ja Morant recorded his first triple-double of the season with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists. “I feel like we are playing pretty good basketball,” Morant said after the game. “We still have some areas we can get better at, but to have six guys in double figures is big-time for us. It just shows that we have plenty of guys who can make plays.”
Tonight @JaMorant recorded his third career triple-double (first this season). Morant's three triple-doubles are tied (with Delon Wright) for second in @memgrizz franchise history (behind Marc Gasol's five). pic.twitter.com/JuzxMffTEH— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 18, 2021
“By watching the film with Coach [Jenkins] and talking with Coach [Jenkins], Morant continued. Normally when I come off of a ball screen, the defender is sitting at the nail, so it’s a quick pass. Guys are knocking down shots. Once they do that, the help leaves, and it opens up the rest of the floor for us to get downhill.”
Anderson talked about playing with Morant: “Ja makes the game easier for a lot of people when he’s aggressive whether it’s scoring the ball or sharing to setting us up with easy shots. He makes it really easier for us out there.”
Don't slip, @okcthunder https://t.co/NK0p61yN11 pic.twitter.com/9ZfsccNhLN— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 18, 2021
