Grizzlies Split Two Game Homestand Against the Clippers



Thanks to the overall weirdness of the NBA regular season schedule, the Grizzlies and the Clippers just played back-to-back games at FedExForum.



The outcome of those two games could not have been more different, despite being played exactly 24 hours apart, on the same court.





The old Grizzlies/Clippers fan rivalry has for the most part died off since all the involved players are no longer with the team. But in the second game — particularly Kawhi Leonard — gave very distinct vibes like late Grit and Grind era games against the Spurs.



There are a few things that remained constant across both games, such as less than stellar three-point shooting, and struggling to get second chance points.





On the flip side, Kyle Anderson remains the unlikely hero that the Grizzlies need, and keeps doing a little bit of everything. Justise Winslow has been showing promise in the brief amount of time he has spent on the court.





Game one – Grizzlies over Clippers 122-94





The Grizzlies scored 72 points in the paint, extending the team's streak of scoring 40+ points in the paint to 76 straight games. Per Grizzlies PR it is the longest streak on record since the NBA started tracking such play-by-play data in 1996-97.





All five starters for Memphis finished the night in double figures. Dillon Brooks had 19 points, Kyle Anderson had 13 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 15 rebounds, Grayson Allen had 10 points and Ja Morant had 16 points.

The bench provided 48 points, with 20 of them coming from Tyus Jones.









The @memgrizz defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, 122-94, tonight. The 28-point win represents the Grizzlies' largest margin of victory ever over the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/024eXE0k47 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 26, 2021

The Grizzlies 28-point win represents the team’s largest margin of victory ever over the Clippers. Memphis committed just seven turnovers tonight, tying a season low.



Even better - Los Angeles finished with just a single point off the Grizzlies turnovers.



Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end...



It was the worst of times ...





Game two – Clippers over Grizzlies 119-99





Watching this game was like watching basketball on Opposite Day. The juxtaposition of how well the Grizzlies played in the first game versus their very unfortunate play during the second game was striking enough to be scary.





If Thursday night’s game made you excited for the future of the franchise, then Friday night’s game was a very humbling reminder of how far this young Grizzlies team still needs to grow.





Memphis scored just 54 paint points, and continued to struggle from beyond the arc, finishing just 9 of 28 for the night. It would be safe to say that the Grizzlies just plain struggled during this second game. The Grizzlies are the best paint scoring team in the league. Why they don’t drive the basket more is a mystery to me.





Kyle Anderson had 12 points, 9 rebounds, and tied a career-high with five steals. Jonas Valanciunas provided 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Ja Morant finished with 20 points. However, it was not enough to lead the Grizzlies to a second victory in as many days.

Out-rebounded, out-blocked, outshot.





The Clippers dominated the Grizzlies in several key areas – rebounding (47 to 37), assists (34 to 24) and blocks (8 to 4). And it isn’t as though Memphis did not have ample opportunity to improve their chances of winning. They quite literally threw away their shots. The Clippers shot 44 of 80 in overall field goals, while the Grizzlies shot a ghastly 39 of 97 for the night.



Losing by 20, after having nearly 20 more shot attempts is such a Grizzlies thing to do. With this victory over Memphis, the Clippers are now 6-0 in games played on the second night of a consecutive game stretch. These teams will meet again once more on the Clippers home court in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Who Got Next?



The Grizzlies go back on the road, where they will face off against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Tip-off is at 7 pm CST.