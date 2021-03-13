Grizzlies Fall to Nuggets 103-102

The Grizzlies faced off against the Denver Nuggets Friday night at home but were unable to close out in the final quarter. Memphis had the ball with a chance to win on the final play but came up short on a controversial no-call. It was the most frustrating kind of loss — a very winnable game that should not have come down to the last seconds.
There was some confusion on the last play of the game. Ja Morant had the ball with seconds left and the Grizzlies trailing by a point. On his drive to the bucket, the Grizzlies thought Morant was fouled. There was no call and Morant missed the shot. In postgame interviews, Brandon Clarke and De'Anthony Melton commented on the final play.
always follow your shot, kids. pic.twitter.com/YvSG8yRVJs— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 13, 2021
https://t.co/4yaSOILVK5 pic.twitter.com/3O2Uh3AiHl— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 13, 2021
Still going hard in the paint...
Dillon Brooks and Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies in scoring with 20 points apiece. Clarke is the only player from the Grizzlies bench who scored in double figures. Morant finished the night with 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists, shooting 2 of 2 from beyond the arc. Jonas Valancuinas put up a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Rookie Desmond Bane was moved into the starting lineup and contributed 10 points and 4 rebounds.
Kyle Anderson struggled offensively and finished with only 2 points, a very uncharacteristic performance from him this season.
De’Anthony Melton had 9 points and 6 assists, all coming from behind the three-point line, and Justise Winslow put up 5 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Who Got Next?