Best Non-Fiction of 2010s

We’re normally treated to best-of lists during the holidays, or when most people are otherwise distracted from reading and deterred from contemplation. But quarantining and social-distancing provide the perfect setting to catch up on those must-reads. Here, then, is one journalism professor’s list of the best non-fiction books of the last 10 years. Many carry a strong social-justice message. All are powerful, page-turning narratives.



1. (2010) Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin by Timothy Snyder

Based on sources in nearly a dozen different languages, this jolting account of the murderous policies that decimated eastern Europe will broaden the way you think about World War II.



2. (2010) Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age by Clay Shirky

A definitive rebuttal to the Internet-is-bad crowd, Shirky makes a persuasive defense of the many virtues of social media.



3. (2010) The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer by Siddartha Mukherjee

Humanity’s long struggle to identify, treat, and vanquish cancer is told in this riveting medical history that is, at turns, scientific and philosophical alike. [Pulitzer Prize winner]



4. (2010) The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot

A snapshot in the history of cancer turns out to be a singular part of the scientific quest to understand and defeat it. But Skloot’s most powerful contribution is introducing readers to the unforgettable Lacks family.



(2010)Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderAlexander wasn’t the first person to explain the systematic exploitation of Black people in the post-civil rights era, but her influential book more than any other put the prison-industrial complex on trial and probably contributed the intellectual underpinnings of the Black Lives Matter movement.(2011)by Isabel WilkersonA book so beautiful, so lyrical even, that you will feel as though you’ve come to terms with something significant about American history, shared in the experience, and learned from it.(2012)by George Howe ColtEqual parts memoir and history, this book tells fascinating stories about such families as the Booths, Kelloggs, van Goghs, and Marxes, often in ways that richly illuminate the more famous siblings.(2012)by Kristen IversenMaybe the best memoir in the last decade, Iversen’s arresting look at life in the shadow of a toxic waste site exposes the environmental predation rampant in our society.(2012)by Joseph E. StiglitzStiglitz catalogs the many policy choices in America that keep rich people rich and poor people poor.(2013)by Thomas PikettyPiketty’s sweeping study of inequality shows that capitalism’s defects are both structural and political and thus inherently undemocratic unless checked.(2013)by Eric SchlosserThe terrifying suspense in this book hearkens the filmas it details how catastrophically a number of secret mishaps could have gone, including the accidental explosion in 1980 of a nuclear missile in central Arkansas. [Pulitzer Prize finalist](2014)by Hampton SidesThe harrowing story of the’s ill-fated 1879 voyage to explore the Arctic Ocean and reach the North Pole.(2014)by Christopher HitchensOne of the smartest critics of the last quarter-century, the late Christopher Hitchens suffered no fools, even when he was diagnosed with cancer. His reflections on life and politics are characteristically fearless.(2014)by Elizabeth KolbertThe planet changes every day, most of it marked by loss of life, and Kolbert chronicles it compellingly, whether she’s traipsing through bat caves in New England or exploring Panama for golden frogs. [Pulitzer Prize winner](2015)by John TempleAmerica’s opioid addiction isn’t an accident. It’s a seedy crime story borne of greed and lax government oversight.(2015)by Ta-Nehisi CoatesHeartbreaking journey through the looking-glass of race relations in America, as told in a letter to his son. [Pulitzer Prize finalist](2015)by Yuval Noah HarariA brisk and lively account of where we came from and how we got here.(2016)by Jane MayerMayer’s investigation pulled up the rock to show the dirty money sloshing underneath.(2016)by Matthew DesmondDesmond’s stunning account of how fragile the American cycle of housing and homelessness is stems from his immersive journalism and a thoroughgoing but compassionate sociology. [Pulitzer Prize winner](2017)by David GrannThis shocking detective story about the Osage in Oklahoma will haunt you, as few murder mysteries can, because of how it intersects with that unique horror of Americana — namely, its racism.(2018)by David W. BlightBlight manages to humanize this icon, with all his fears and flaws, while still conveying his charisma, intellect, idealism, and sheer bravery. [Pulitzer Prize winner](2018)by P.W. Singer and Emerson T. BrookingA scary explanation of our online world, told with enough examples to give you pause every time you read an article or see a picture.(2018)by David E. SangerThe cyber wars more commonly associated with science-fiction are demonstrated with chilling clarity in this frightening examination of our many digital vulnerabilities.(2019)by Patrick Radden KeefeThis deeply reported history of The Troubles reveals all the irony, tragedy, and craziness that beset Northern Ireland, starting in the late 1960s. And it speaks volumes about the power of memory in every era.(2019)by Jodi Kantor and Megan TwoheyJournalism procedurals aren’t as common as their police counterpart, but when they’re done well they’re just as exciting and, in this case, hugely consequential.for the 21st century.