Pop Art, The Monkees, and a Social Media Tragedy This Week At The Movies

Meanwhile at the Crosstown Theater, a decidedly stranger film from the swinging Sixties. Head started out as the Monkees' attempt at making a film like The Beatles'but they hired Jack Nicholson to write it and, as Wikipedia puts it, "brainstormed into a tape recorder, reportedly with the aid of a quantity of marijuana." The results are extremely weird, and much darker than what was expected from the family-friendly TV fake rock band. Tickets are $5, and the show starts at 7:30.

