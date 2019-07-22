Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, July 22, 2019

Music Video Monday: Joe Restivo

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge joe_restivo.png
Music Video Monday is getting jazzed.

You've probably seen Memphis guitarist Joe Restivo playing with the Bo Keys, or the Love Light Orchestra, or in any of the other ensembles where he regularly provides six-string support. But he's more than a sideman. His new album Where's Joe?, released last week on Blue Barrel Records, shows off more than just his raw chops. His melodic sense is on full display in this music video for "Starlight Motel". Directed by Andrew Trent Fleming and Jason Lee, it's an ode to the seedier side of the hospitality industry, ending with a confab in front of every Midtowner's favorite dive, The Lamplighter. Take a tumble.

Joe Restivo will be playing at the Green Room in Crosstown Concourse on Thursday, August 1.

If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

