This Music Video Monday might be for you. Uriah Mitchell 's got music in his blood. As the son of Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell and great-grandson of Willie Mitchell, he's the fourth generation to make music at Royal Studios.He's got a new album,, which he wrote, produced, engineered, and performed. The first song, "Might Be", spikes a jilted lover's brush-off with anime references and dope beats. The video was directed by Waheed AlQawasmi , and kicks off with some eye-popping visual effects. Check it out:If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.