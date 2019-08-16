Dispatch War Rocket Ajax to Time Warp Drive-In's FUTURECOOL

click to enlarge Welcome to Mongo, Earth man.

This month's Time Warp Drive-In is devoted to 80s space opera. The term comes, believe it or not, from Westerns. In particular, elaborately staged Westerns in the middle of the 20th century came to be known derisively as "horse operas," and the term kind of migrated over to movies like. The postperiod of 1977-1984, where studios were greenlighting big-budget sci-fi left and right, no matter how poorly conceived, was the golden age of space opera, and there was none more operatically staged thanGeorge Lucas had wanted to license Alex Raymond's comic strip character from the 1930s, Flash Gordon, for his followup to. But Italian mogul Dino De Laurentiis wouldn't sell, so Lucas ended up creatinginstead. De Laurentiis, who didn't get to be a rich and famous movie producer by ignoring cultural trends or letting good taste get in his way, decided it was time to exploit the intellectual property he had been sitting on and make a Flash Gordon movie of his own.After a false start with director Nicholas Roeg, and a hard pass from Fredrico Fellini, of all people, he hired Mike Hoges to direct.model Sam Jones was cast as Flash, but by far the best casting decision in the whole project was Max Von Sydow as Ming the Merciless. In the comic and the classic Saturday matinee serials, the ruler of Mongo has an icky, yellow, peril vibe. Von Sydow, who got his start with Ingrid Bergman inand, transcends that to makes Ming both truly alien and kinda charming, in a sadistic space tyrant kind of way.With, Lucas set out to create a visually believable space opera.attempts to emulate its source material — which is to say, comics of the 1930s and 40s. You might think the whole thing look irredeemably cheesy, and you'd be right, but you have to admit they achieved what they set out to do.But admit it, we're all just in it for the Queen soundtrack, which is absolute perfection. Let's roll that theme song.Speaking of classically trained actors going over the top, the second film of the evening is. Widely regarded as the best big-screen Trek, it cements Khan Noonien Singh as Captain James T. Kirk's arch enemy.So many things passed from this classic into the larger culture. "Kobyosi Maru" became geek slang for an unwinnable situation, and the "Genesis Wave" sequence, a Lucasfilm masterpiece of early CGI, was recently referenced in. But Ricardo Montalbán steals the show from William Shatner, and the folks at Paramount who made this 1982 trailer, knew it.The final film of the evening is, which stars Dolph Lundgrin as toy superhero He-Man in what is probably his finest role, and Academy Award nominee Frank Langella as Skeletor in what is definitely not his finest role. Is it so bad it's good? You be the judge.Time Warp starts at dusk at the Malco Summer Drive-In on Saturday, August 17.