Music Video Monday: Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster

click to enlarge courtesy Kyle Taubken

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster

Today's Music Video Monday is taking some "Educated Guesses"Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster made a splash with Water Liars, the Mississippi band that released three critically acclaimed albums, beginning with 2012's. Now he's preparing to release his second solo album on August 30th.Memphis filmmaker Kyle Taubken, who recently debuted his short film "Soul Man" at Memphis Film Prize , created a Memphis-centric video for "Educated Guesses," the plaintive, folkie, first single from Kinkel-Schuster. Have a look!

Educated Guesses [Official Music Video] - Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster from Kyle Taubken on Vimeo.

