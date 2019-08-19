Music Video Monday: Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster

click to enlarge
Today's Music Video Monday is taking some "Educated Guesses"
Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster made a splash with Water Liars, the Mississippi band that released three critically acclaimed albums, beginning with 2012's Phantom Limb
. Now he's preparing to release his second solo album on August 30th.
Memphis filmmaker Kyle Taubken, who recently debuted his short film "Soul Man" at Memphis Film Prize
, created a Memphis-centric video for "Educated Guesses," the plaintive, folkie, first single from Kinkel-Schuster. Have a look!
Educated Guesses [Official Music Video] - Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster from Kyle Taubken on Vimeo.
