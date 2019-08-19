Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, August 19, 2019

Music Video Monday: Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster

Posted By on Mon, Aug 19, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster - COURTESY KYLE TAUBKEN
  • courtesy Kyle Taubken
  • Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster

Today's Music Video Monday is taking some "Educated Guesses"

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster made a splash with Water Liars, the Mississippi band that released three critically acclaimed albums, beginning with 2012's Phantom Limb. Now he's preparing to release his second solo album on August 30th.

Memphis filmmaker Kyle Taubken, who recently debuted his short film "Soul Man" at Memphis Film Prize, created a Memphis-centric video for "Educated Guesses," the plaintive, folkie, first single from Kinkel-Schuster. Have a look!

Educated Guesses [Official Music Video] - Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster from Kyle Taubken on Vimeo.

If you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

