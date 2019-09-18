Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

A Face In The Crowd Predicted The Trump Era — in 1957

Posted By on Wed, Sep 18, 2019 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge Andy Griffith as Larry "Lonesome" Rhodes in Eliza Kazan's A Face In The Crowd.
  • Andy Griffith as Larry "Lonesome" Rhodes in Eliza Kazan's A Face In The Crowd.
Merriam-Webster, the internet's favorite dictionary, defines a "demagogue" as "a leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power." The American fear of the persuasive power of demagogues in a democracy goes all the way back to the Founding Fathers, who fretted that a "man of low cunning" might some day rise to be president. Welcome to 2019.

At the movies, there have been numerous cautionary tales of demagoguery, such as All The King's Men, Bullworth, and Network. The granddaddy of them all is Eliza Kazan's 1957 film A Face In The Crowd. Written by Budd Schulberg, who had collaborated with Kazan to create On The Waterfront three years earlier, it tells a distinctly American story that will seem all too familiar today. Larry Rhodes is in a chain gang in Arkansas when he's discovered by radio host Marsha Jefferys.  He's a singer, guitar player, and master country-boy bullshitter. It's the third part that gets him the farthest in life. After Marsha dubs him "Lonesome" Rhodes, he becomes a favorite guest on her radio show, before spinning off into his own program. Wildly popular with the rural heartland crowd, Rhodes gradually evolves into a political commentator, then becomes a political figure himself.

Kazan and Schulberg said Rhodes was originally inspired by comedian Will Rodgers, but he's got a distinctly Elvis feeling to him, which is not surprising, considering the film was being conceived in Elvis' miracle year of 1956. To play the lead, Kazan tapped an unknown young actor named Andy Griffith, and he absolutely knocked it out of the park. It's hard for audiences familiar with his wholesome sitcom image and second career as crusading lawyer Matlock to image Griffith as "edgy" and "dangerous," but he drips with Trumpian malevolence, as you can see in this clip, where he plays opposite Patricia Neal as his mentor Marsha.

A Face In The Crowd screens at 7:30 on Thursday, September 19th as a part of Crosstown Theater's Arthouse series. Tickets are $5 at the door. 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation