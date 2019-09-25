Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Indie Memphis Black Independence Film Series Continues With My Brother's Wedding

Posted By on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 11:27 AM

click to enlarge Everett Silas in My Brother's Wedding
  • Everett Silas in My Brother's Wedding
Charles Burnett has been called "America's least-known great director." From Vicksburg, Mississippi by way of Los Angeles' storied Watts neighborhood, Burnett's debut film Killer of Sheep is considered a classic of the 1970s, winning Sundance in 1980 while it was still called the USA Film Festival.

His 1982 film My Brother's Wedding was long considered a lost treasure. Burnett describes it as a "tragic comedy" of a man named Pierce Mundy (Everett Silas) who is torn between his troubled best friend and his brother, who is planning to marry a woman from a respectable family.

"The story focuses on a young man who hasn't made much of his life as of yet, and at a crucial point in his life, he is unable to make the proper decision, a sober decision, a moral decision," said Burnett about the film. "This is a consequence of his not having developed beyond the embryonic stage, socially. He has a distinct romantic notion about life in the ghetto and yet, in spite of his naive sensitivity, he is given the task of being his brother's keeper; he feels rather than sees, and as a consequence his capacity for judging things off in the distance is limited."

Burnett submitted a rough cut of My Brother's Wedding to his producers, who entered it into the New York Film Festival over his objections that it was not yet done. After a lackluster festival reception, it was shelved for 25 years, until Burnett made a deal with Milestone Films to restore the film and let him finish the edit.

My Brother's Wedding plays tonight at 7 p.m. at Studio on the Square. You can purchase tickets on the Indie Memphis website.

Tags: , , ,

