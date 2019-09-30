Music Video Monday: Mellotron Variations

click to enlarge

Increase your chill with Music Video Monday.It's the weekend after Gonerfest, and you're too tired to be at work. But here we are. Chill out with Mellotron Variations.The groundbreaking project from Robby Grant, Johnathan Kirlscey, John Medeski, and Wilco's Patrick Sansone now has a second album, recorded at the April 24, 2018 Crosstown Arts show. That was the first time in history that four Mellotrons had been on stage at the same time—but not the last.The quartet has since played at Wilco's Solid Sound festival in Maryland, and will perform in Nashville in December. The video, directed by Ben Rednour, is a psychedelic feast, incorporating footage from John Wayne westerns and vintage home movies. Go "Into The Sunrise!"If you would like to see your music video appear on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com