Jazz up your week with Music Video Monday.Frog Squad is a Memphis collective dedicated to the kind of electronically infused space jazz pioneered by Sun Ra and His Arkestra."Solar System in Peabody" is a musical tribute to sculptor Yvonne Bobo'sand, both located in Peabody Park on Cooper. It was written by Khari Wynn and David Collins, and features saxophonist/flutist Hope Clayburn, keybaordist Dave Hash, drummer John Harrison, and saxophonists Michael Shults and Aaron Phillips.This performance of the epic suite was filmed live in Peabody Park by Brett Hanover for the Urban Arts Commission. Frog Squad's new album will be released on Halloween, and they will be at B Side for a record release party on Friday, November 1st. Get spaced!If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com