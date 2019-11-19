Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

See Indie Memphis Winners Tonight at Crosstown

Posted By on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge A still from Indie Memphis 2019 Best Narrative Short winner "I'm The One Who's Singing"
Still glowing from the success of the 2019 festival, Indie Memphis is giving you a chance to see the short films the jury chose as the best of the fest.

Tonight at Crosstown Arts is a program of award winners from all over the country. First up is Best Narrative Short winner, "I'm The One Who's Singing" by Blair Seab McClendon, in which a woman must break the news of a death in the family to her incarcerated brother. Next is the horror/sci fi award, Best After Dark Short, "We Die Alone" by Marc Cartwright. Jas Marie's seven-minute experimental short "Mirrors" won the Departures category.

Mirrors from NuJas Productions on Vimeo.

The animation prize went to "Into The Flame," an occult-themed fantasia by director Sean McClintock.

On the documentary side, grand prize winner Atieno Nyar Kasagam's "Sidelot" connects land use issues in Detroit, Kenya, and Alabama. The Hometowner documentary award went to "Floating Pilgrims" by director and University of Memphis professor David Goodman.

And finally, the Hometowner Narrative Short prize went to "Soul Man" by Kyle Taubken, featuring an instant classic performance from actor Curtis C. Jackson.


The show starts at Crosstown Arts at 7:00 p.m. 

