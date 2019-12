Music Video Monday is moving in on Tuesday.Your columnist is a day late, but Daykisser isn't a dollar short. The Memphis band will drop their new albumon Saturday, December 14th, with a party at B-Side. The video for the first single "Dishes In The Sink" was directed by Noah Miller. It features some eye candy in the form of sweet stop motion and the band moving into an invisible apartment. Check it out:If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.

