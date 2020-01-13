Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, January 13, 2020

Music Video Monday: PreauXX and C MaJor

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge preauxx_and_cmajor.png
Music Video Monday is hanging out.

At the beginning of this week's music video, PreauXX is kicking it in the back yard with his friends C MaJor, AWFM, and Kid Maestro like Hank Hill and company in King of the Hill

You probably wish you were chilling with the squad instead of working this morning, but you can live vicariously through the Unapologetic crew. Director 35Miles, who last teamed up with PreauXX to take home one of the Ten Best Music Videos of 2019, gets mellow with his clip for "Blunt In My Hands."


If you would like to see your music video on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com

