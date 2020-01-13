Music Video Monday: PreauXX and C MaJor

At the beginning of this week's music video, PreauXX is kicking it in the back yard with his friends C MaJor, AWFM, and Kid Maestro like Hank Hill and company in King of the Hill.
You probably wish you were chilling with the squad instead of working this morning, but you can live vicariously through the Unapologetic crew. Director 35Miles, who last teamed up with PreauXX to take home one of the Ten Best Music Videos of 2019, gets mellow with his clip for "Blunt In My Hands."
