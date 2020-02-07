Roll Camera! Memphis Film Prize Kicks Off Fifth Year With Party at The Cove

click to enlarge The Memphis Film Prize's annual kickoff toast.

The traditional signal that it's time to make a movie for the Memphis Film Prize is a bracing shot of tequila. For five years, the national organization has offered $10,000 for the best made-in-Memphis short film of the year. To qualify for the prize, you first have to register your project—and that's what the party at the Cove tonight at 6 p.m. is about. "We can’t wait to kick off our fifth year in Memphis!” says Memphis Film Prize local coordinator David Merrill. "We invite all filmmakers, cast, crew, film enthusiasts, and the Film Prize fans in the community to celebrate this new year of Film Prize with us.”Last year's winner was "Night Out," co-directed by Abby Myers and Kevin Brooks. But this year, it could be your film. The key, says Gregory Kallenberg, executive director of the Prize Foundation, is building a network of collaborators to bring your vision to life. “We are helping build a homegrown, independent film scene in Memphis. A film scene not just of talented filmmakers, screenwriters, production artists, and actors, but one that involves the entire Memphis community.”Once you're registered, you'd better get filming. The deadline to turn in your rough cut is June 9, 2020.