Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 7, 2020

Roll Camera! Memphis Film Prize Kicks Off Fifth Year With Party at The Cove

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge The Memphis Film Prize's annual kickoff toast.
  • The Memphis Film Prize's annual kickoff toast.
The traditional signal that it's time to make a movie for the Memphis Film Prize is a bracing shot of tequila. For five years, the national organization has offered $10,000 for the best made-in-Memphis short film of the year. To qualify for the prize, you first have to register your project—and that's what the party at the Cove tonight at 6 p.m. is about. "We can’t wait to kick off our fifth year in Memphis!” says Memphis Film Prize local coordinator David Merrill. "We invite all filmmakers, cast, crew, film enthusiasts, and the Film Prize fans in the community to celebrate this new year of Film Prize with us.”

Last year's winner was "Night Out," co-directed by Abby Myers and Kevin Brooks. But this year, it could be your film. The key, says Gregory Kallenberg, executive director of the Prize Foundation, is building a network of collaborators to bring your vision to life. “We are helping build a homegrown, independent film scene in Memphis. A film scene not just of talented filmmakers, screenwriters, production artists, and actors, but one that involves the entire Memphis community.”

Once you're registered, you'd better get filming. The deadline to turn in your rough cut is June 9, 2020.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation