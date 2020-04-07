Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

The Whistlers Brings International Intrigue to Indie Memphis Movie Club

Posted By on Tue, Apr 7, 2020 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge Catrinel Marlon as Gilda in The Whistlers.
  • Catrinel Marlon as Gilda in The Whistlers.
This week's new selection for Indie Memphis' Movie Club is a stylish thriller from Romania called The Whistlers. The Movie Club is bringing virtual screenings of the films that would be filling art house and festival circuit screenings about now, if not for the cursed virus. Director Corneliu Porumboiu's heist film puts his heroine Gilda (Katrinel Marlon) in a high-stakes relationship with Bucharest police inspector Cristi (Vlad Ivanov). The title comes from the obscure whistling language of the Canary Islands that comes in handy if you need to communicate clandestinely about shady stuff. 


The film is available as video on demand from Indie Memphis' new web portal, which you can access here. Half of the $12 rental fee goes to Indie Memphis. Tonight, Tuesday April 7th, at 8 p.m., Indie Memphis' Artistic Director Miriam Bale will host a Zoom discussion about The Whistlers with New Yorker film critic Richard Brody for Indie Memphis members and those who have rented the film. 

