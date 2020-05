Spaceship Earth, “White Guys Solve Sexism” Lead Oxford Film Festival and Indie Memphis Online Offerings

click to enlarge Spaceship Earth

Two Mid-South film festivals continue their online programming this week, offering diverse fare for Memphis-area audiences.Now on week three of converting their canceled March festival into a virtual experience, the Oxford Film Festival is presenting a narrative feature, a documentary, and a shorts program. The comedyby director Steve Collins promises a group of intertwining stories that probe existential questions such as "What do we do with all this hurt?" The Armenian documentaryby director Garin Hovannisian tells the story of a revolutionary walk across the country to inspire a revolution.Oxford's "Hello Gorgeous" narrative shorts program , which is always a great place to start at film festivals, includes eight films, with international entries from England and Canada. The most intriguing is director Christopher Guerrero's comedy short "White Guys Solve Sexism," which pretty much does what it says on the box:

White Guys Solve Sexism - Trailer 2019 from Christopher Guerrero on Vimeo.

The Indie Memphis Movie Club has five films available, including the Beanie Feldstein-starring comedy, and James Sweeney's gender-bending comedy. This week's documentary selection is, the stranger-than-fiction story of Biosphere 2. In an effort to better understand the feedback loops that regulate Earth's climate and ecosphere, a group of volunteers spent two years quarantined in what was essentially a giant greenhouse in the Arizona desert. But was it a legit science experiment, or just the public facing part of a giant financial scam? Here's the trailer for director Matt Wolf's movie, which you can rent at the Indie Memphis Movie Club.