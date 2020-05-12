Spaceship Earth, “White Guys Solve Sexism” Lead Oxford Film Festival and Indie Memphis Online Offerings

White Guys Solve Sexism - Trailer 2019 from Christopher Guerrero on Vimeo.The Indie Memphis Movie Club has five films available, including the Beanie Feldstein-starring comedy How to Build a Girl, and James Sweeney's gender-bending comedy Straight Up. This week's documentary selection is Spaceship Earth, the stranger-than-fiction story of Biosphere 2. In an effort to better understand the feedback loops that regulate Earth's climate and ecosphere, a group of volunteers spent two years quarantined in what was essentially a giant greenhouse in the Arizona desert. But was it a legit science experiment, or just the public facing part of a giant financial scam? Here's the trailer for director Matt Wolf's movie, which you can rent at the Indie Memphis Movie Club.
