Jaws Leads Classic Summer Film Weekend at the Summer Drive-In

Bruce the shark and Roy Schider hit the beach in Steven Spielberg's Jaws.
With the 2020 summer film season on hold for at least another month, the newly reopened Malco Summer Drive-In is offering classic blockbusters for your socially distant entertainment this Memorial Day weekend.
Screen 3 is where the action is with a Steven Spielberg double feature. The early show is the one that started it all. Before Jaws' 1975 release, summer was Hollywood's sleepy season, and Steven Spielberg was directing made-for-TV movies. Jaws set box office records, created a template for the wide-release summer blockbuster, and made Spielberg a household name. Just look at this trailer from 1975, which crackles with tension and danger.
The second Spielberg masterpiece is one that brought CGI into the mainstream. 1993's Jurassic Park broke the box office records that E.T. had set 11 years earlier. Say what you will about Spielberg, the man knows how to cut a trailer.
On screen 2, another double feature. 2001's The Fast and the Furious was a frothy street racing exploitation movie with a guy named Vin Diesel (who was clearly born to star in car movies) as a tough guy who couldn't make cars fly. Yet.
John Singleton directed the sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious, in 2003. Just look at that jawline on Paul Walker.
Over on screen 1, a kids animation double feature with the pandemic's surprise hit Trolls: World Tour, starring Anna Kendrick and Memphis' own Justin Timberlake.
The Trolls are paired with a film that spawned a million memes, 2015's Minions.