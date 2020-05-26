Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Music Video Monday (on Tuesday): Doter Sweetly

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 10:51 AM

click to enlarge dotersweetly.png
Music Video Monday is on Tuesday, because Memorial Day.

I am a sucker for 70s-era video synthesizer looks. Check out one of the greatest music videos ever made, Earth Wind and Fire's "Lets Groove."


Those awesome video effects were created by video artist Ron Hays using the Scanimate video synthesizer. Only eight Scanimates were ever built, but you've seen their output on countless vintage TV images. The giant machines combined the different video effects that could be achieved in the analog era in one package. Hays threw everything the Scanimate had to offer at "Let's Groove," but his use of video feedback is particularly artistic.

It's probably unfair to compare videos with their inspirations, but director Peter Phillips' video for Doter Sweetly's "Baby Boy" uses projection to achieve Scanimate-style video feedback effects, and I am here for it. Singer Elijah Posten calls the video, which was produced in New Orleans by students at Loyola University, "a DIY labor of love."

"'Baby Boy' is about coming to understand the preciousness of where you are in life," says Poston. "I realized that along with my friends and fellow early-to-mid-20-something-year-olds, I had been hyper-focused on a life that I want to live. Some kind of ideal picture that I was yearning for and thinking about while I neglected to appreciate and enjoy the life that I lead every day. 'Baby Boy' is a song to myself that I wrote as a reminder that the joyful and satisfying life I get caught up wanting is all right here, with the friends and family and little pleasures that exist in my life already." 


In conjunction with the Memphis Flyer's annual music issue, which will hit the stands tomorrow, this is officially Music Video Week on the Flyer's Film/TV/Etc. Blog. Stay tuned every day this week for exceptional music videos, both new and old, from Memphis artists. And as always, if you'd like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Viewpoint: Our Jail is a Petri Dish for Covid-19.
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 21-27
Memphis Parks Score Low on Group’s Annual Report
Down the Rabbit Hole
VENT! Nine Memphians Let It All Hang Out
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation