Music Video Week continues with a very special episode.Photographer Jamie Harmon has put a face on Memphis' COVID-19 response with his quarantine portraits . His often haunting images have made appearances on CBS News Sunday Morning and the cover of Memphis Magazine Junior is a band from Missoula, Montana which counts Harmon's sister-in-law Carolyn Keys as a member. They asked their locked-down friends to sing along to the first single from their album. Editor Marshall Granger created this video for "Goddamnit" by combining the clips with Harmon's Quarantine Portraits. It captures the mood of our time perfectly.Stay tuned for more Music Video Week!

