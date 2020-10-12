Music Video Monday: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy ft. R.I.C.O. The Akronym and Ryan Peel

Chinese Connection Dub Embassy's partnership with producer Ryan Peel has produced another banger. "Honey" features R.I.C.O. the Akronym, aka Rico Fields, who was a bandmate of CCDE's late frontman Omar Higgins in their anti-racist hardcore band Negro Terror. The Akronym proves he can lay down some sensual flow just as well as he can spit out searing guitar lines.
The summer breeze of a video is directed by Peel. Check out David Higgins' diving board guitar solo!
If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.