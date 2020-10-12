Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, October 12, 2020

Music Video Monday: Chinese Connection Dub Embassy ft. R.I.C.O. The Akronym and Ryan Peel

Posted By on Mon, Oct 12, 2020 at 10:59 AM

It's a sweet Music Video Monday.

Chinese Connection Dub Embassy's partnership with producer Ryan Peel has produced another banger. "Honey" features R.I.C.O. the Akronym, aka Rico Fields, who was a bandmate of CCDE's late frontman Omar Higgins in their anti-racist hardcore band Negro Terror. The Akronym proves he can lay down some sensual flow just as well as he can spit out searing guitar lines.

The summer breeze of a video is directed by Peel. Check out David Higgins' diving board guitar solo!


If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com. 

