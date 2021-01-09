Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Film/TV/Etc. Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Sundance Film Festival Sets Lineup for Memphis Screenings

Posted By on Sat, Jan 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Kentucker Audley in Strawberry Mansion
  • Kentucker Audley in Strawberry Mansion
With the COVID pandemic still paralyzing the film world, the Sundance Film Festival is partnering with Indie Memphis to bring cutting-edge cinema offerings to the Bluff City. In an ordinary January, filmmakers and execs from all over the world would gather in Park City, Utah, for America's premiere independent film festival. But this year, the "festival flu" can kill you, so Sundance is learning from other festivals, such as Oxford and Indie Memphis, and putting on an online and in-person festival. Expanding their reach coast to coast, Sundance is hosting film screenings at socially distanced venues January 28th-February 2nd.

In all, more than 70 feature films will play Sundance either virtually or at in-person screenings around the country. Ten of them will screen at the Malco Summer Drive-In. Memphis' opening night film features a former filmmaker who got his start at Indie Memphis. Kentucker Audley's most recent win at Indie Memphis was 2012's Open Five 2. Now based in Brooklyn, he teamed up with Albert Birney in 2017 to direct and star in Sylvio, a comedy about a "small town gorilla" who becomes an unlikely reality TV star. Audley and Birney's follow-up is the romantic sci-fi fantasy Strawberry Mansion, which will premiere on January 28th. Audley stars as James Preble, a "dream auditor" in a future world where people must pay royalties if intellectual property appears in their subconscious minds. James meets an artist, played by Penny Fuller, who makes him question everything he thought he knew.

Friday, January 29th, features two films. I Was A Simple Man by Hawaiian director Christopher Makoto Yogi, whose 2018 film August at Akiko's won an Honorable Mention at Indie Memphis, is the portrait of a dying man who remembers his less-than-idyllic life in Oahu. The second film of the evening is Cryptozoo, an animated film about a couple who stumble onto a supernatural zoo for Bigfoots and Mothmen.
click to enlarge Cryptozoo
  • Cryptozoo
Saturday and Sunday will also have double features, including Rebecca Hall's Passing, which stars Tessa Thompson as a Black woman trying to appear white in 1920s America, and All Light, Everywhere, a "essay film" by Theo Anthony, the documentary director behind 2016's enlightening urban eco-saga Rat Film. Another promising documentary in the lineup is Ailey, director Jamila Wignot's portrait of the modern dance pioneer Alvin Ailey.

click to enlarge Ailey
  • Ailey
Stay tuned for more coverage of Sundance in Memphis. Tickets and passes are available at the Indie Memphis website

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Julien Baker's Stunning Performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
DOJ and FBI to Investigate Capitol Hill Violence
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 7-13
Roland versus Kustoff? Conflict Over Who’s the Most Trumpian
No Tears Suite: Memorializing the Little Rock Nine With Jazz
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation