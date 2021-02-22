Nomadland Wins Five Southeastern Film Critic's Association Awards

click to enlarge Francis McDormond won the SEFCA's Best Actress award for her performance in Nomadland.

The Southeastern Film Critic's Association (SEFCA) has released the results of their annual members' poll of the best films of the year. The big winner was, which topped the list of best films released between January 1, 2020 and Feb. 15 2021—an extended voting period due to COVID pandemic-related delays. The film also earned the Best Actress award for Francis McDormand, Best Director for Chloé Zhao, Best Cinematography for Joshua James Richards, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Zhao. The film, in which McDormand plays a van-dwelling itinerant worker in the American west, is currently playing in Memphis theaters and available on Hulu. “was an overwhelming favorite among our members in this year’s award season,” says SEFCA president Matt Goldberg. “It’s clear that Zhao’s thoughtful, deeply humanistic, and heartfelt portrait of life at the fringes of our country connected with our members across the Southeast, and it is our pleasure to name it the Best Film of 2020.”The #2 filmtook home three trophies, including Best Original Screenplay for writer/director Lee Issac Chung, Best Supporting Actress for Youn Yuh-jung, and the Gene Wyatt Award, dedicated to the film that best embodies the spirit of the South.is director Chung's semi-autobiographical story of growing up as a Korean immigrant to rural Arkansas in the 1980s.Best Actor went to Chadwick Boseman for. Boseman, famous for his role as Black Panther, was suffering from terminal cancer when he portrayed a volatile trumpeter in the jazz-era saga. The Best Ensemble acting award went to, and Sacha Baron Cohen won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Abbie Hoffman in Aaron Sorkin's historical drama.The SEFCA first began polling their members for their annual awards in 1992. Here is the complete list of this year's recipients.1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.Winner: Chadwick Boseman,Runner-Up: Riz Ahmed,Winner: Frances McDormand,Runner-Up: Carey Mulligan,Winner: Sacha Baron Cohen,Runner-Up: Paul Raci,Winner: Youn Yuh-jung,Runner-Up: Maria Bakalova,Winner:Runner-Up:Winner: Chloé Zhao,Runner-Up: Regina King,Winner: Lee Isaac Chung,Runner-Up: Emerald Fennell,Winner: Chloé Zhao,Runner-Up: Kemp Powers,Winner:Runner-Up:Winner:Runner-Up:Winner:Runner-Up:Winner: Joshua James Richards,Runner-Up: Erik Messerschmidt,Winner:Runner-Up: