Music Video Monday: The City Champs

Music Video Monday IN SPACE!Memphis instrumental researchers The City Champs are back with a spacey new single, “Luna 68.” Organist Al Gamble, guitarist Joe Restivo, and drummer George Sluppick reunited after years as hired guns for folks like St. Paul and the Broken Bones and The Bo-Keys to record a new album, and it's unlike anything they've ever done before.Filmmaker Andrew Trent Fleming created this far-out video for the song. “I’m incredibly humbled to get to direct a video for The City Champs. I love their music. I met them 10+ years ago as a huge fan, have annoyed them ever since, and will continue to do so. I always like to find a way to invest personally in a song and came up with the idea to contemplate and wrestle with my own perspective on the priorities of an artist, told visually through the paradox we all come to at some point as an artist in this city. This is for you, Memphis.”If you would like to see your music video featured on Music Video Monday, email cmccoy@memphisflyer.com.