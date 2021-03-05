Zamundan Flag Flies for Craig Brewer's Coming 2 America Premiere

click to enlarge Chris McCoy

The flag of the fictional country Zamunda flying at the FedExForum

Welcome to Zamunda! Crosstown Concourse is proudly displaying the Zamundan flag from Craig Brewer’s Coming 2 America, now streaming on Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/FG7JhIxpt3 — Crosstown Concourse (@YourConcourse) March 5, 2021

#Colorado

Royal Gorge Bridge flies Zamundan flag for 'Coming 2 America' promotion https://t.co/mDHP959tvg — 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚜 𝙻𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘𝚐𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜 ♿️ (@SamsaraGX66) March 5, 2021

King shit. RT @BostonTweet: The Boston Harbor Hotel is flying the Flag of Zamunda today in celebration of the Zamundan Royal Family’s return to America*



* Coming 2 America premiers today on Amazon Prime Video pic.twitter.com/gu1xM5S0MQ — jaysyn (@jaysyn) March 5, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: King Akeem of Zamunda has completed the deal to buy an iconic London landmark. More now from lead ZNN anchor, Sir Trevor McDonald, who reports His Highness could also be #Coming2America. pic.twitter.com/HEveHshwfe — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) March 5, 2021

There's a new flag flying in front of FedExForum. Memphian Craig Brewer directed, the sequel to the classic 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy, which premieres this weekend on Amazon Prime video. Murphy plays the prince of a fictional country known as Zamunda who must return to America in search of a long-lost son, and the country's fictional flag is flying at locations all over the world to promote the event.The flag is also flying in the lobby of the Crosstown Concourse, where the director posed with the Zamundan standard.Here are some of the other places the flag has been spotted worldwide, like Colorado.Boston:London: