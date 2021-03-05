Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, March 5, 2021

Zamundan Flag Flies for Craig Brewer's Coming 2 America Premiere

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge The flag of the fictional country Zamunda flying at the FedExForum - CHRIS MCCOY
  • Chris McCoy
  • The flag of the fictional country Zamunda flying at the FedExForum
There's a new flag flying in front of FedExForum. Memphian Craig Brewer directed Coming 2 America, the sequel to the classic 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy, which premieres this weekend on Amazon Prime video. Murphy plays the prince of a fictional country known as Zamunda who must return to America in search of a long-lost son, and the country's fictional flag is flying at locations all over the world to promote the event.

The flag is also flying in the lobby of the Crosstown Concourse, where the director posed with the Zamundan standard.

Here are some of the other places the flag has been spotted worldwide, like Colorado.
Boston:
London: 

