Zamundan Flag Flies for Craig Brewer's Coming 2 America Premiere

Here are some of the other places the flag has been spotted worldwide, like Colorado.
Welcome to Zamunda! Crosstown Concourse is proudly displaying the Zamundan flag from Craig Brewer’s Coming 2 America, now streaming on Amazon Prime. pic.twitter.com/FG7JhIxpt3— Crosstown Concourse (@YourConcourse) March 5, 2021
Boston:
#Colorado— 𝙱𝚛𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚜 𝙻𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚅𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘𝚐𝚊𝚖𝚎𝚜 ♿️ (@SamsaraGX66) March 5, 2021
Royal Gorge Bridge flies Zamundan flag for 'Coming 2 America' promotion https://t.co/mDHP959tvg
London:
King shit. RT @BostonTweet: The Boston Harbor Hotel is flying the Flag of Zamunda today in celebration of the Zamundan Royal Family’s return to America*— jaysyn (@jaysyn) March 5, 2021
* Coming 2 America premiers today on Amazon Prime Video pic.twitter.com/gu1xM5S0MQ
BREAKING NEWS: King Akeem of Zamunda has completed the deal to buy an iconic London landmark. More now from lead ZNN anchor, Sir Trevor McDonald, who reports His Highness could also be #Coming2America. pic.twitter.com/HEveHshwfe— Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) March 5, 2021
