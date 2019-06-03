Pop-a-Roo's Introduces Gas Station Nachos!

click to enlarge

Pop-a-Roo's recently introduced its Gas Station Nachos at its Crosstown Concourse stand."People in the Concourse asked us would we consider it, and I told them no," says Ephie Johnson, Pop-a-Roo's owner.But then she thought about it and decided what the heck? It fit in well with Pop-a-Roo's concession stand aesthetic.Pop-a-Roo's sells (the best) gourmet popcorn, hot dogs, icy drinks, and Kool-ickles (pickles made with Kool-Aid).The stand opened in the Concourse in March.Johnson says the nachos — chips and stadium-style cheese, with additions of barbecue chicken, and jalapeños if requested — are a perfect snack for those who are not ready for a meal but want a heavier snack. The nachos mimic what you might find in a gas station. They not good for you, for sure, but worth every bite.Nachos run from $3 to $4. They are available Wednesdays and Fridays only.Johnson says she's working on expanding her business and has a deal brewing that could be a potential game-changer.Right now she's focused on keeping her customers happy. "We're trying to strive and learn and make it right," she says.