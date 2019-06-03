Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, June 3, 2019

Pop-a-Roo's Introduces Gas Station Nachos!

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge 51348805-1fda-44d5-b416-2a7edca38b0a.jpg
Pop-a-Roo's recently introduced its Gas Station Nachos at its Crosstown Concourse stand.

"People in the Concourse asked us would we consider it, and I told them no," says Ephie Johnson, Pop-a-Roo's owner.

But then she thought about it and decided what the heck? It fit in well with Pop-a-Roo's concession stand aesthetic.

Pop-a-Roo's sells (the best) gourmet popcorn, hot dogs, icy drinks, and Kool-ickles (pickles made with Kool-Aid).

The stand opened in the Concourse in March.

Johnson says the nachos — chips and stadium-style cheese, with additions of barbecue chicken, and jalapeños if requested — are a perfect snack for those who are not ready for a meal but want a heavier snack. The nachos mimic what you might find in a gas station. They not good for you, for sure, but worth every bite.

Nachos run from $3 to $4. They are available Wednesdays and Fridays only.

Johnson says she's working on expanding her business and has a deal brewing that could be a potential game-changer.

Right now she's focused on keeping her customers happy. "We're trying to strive and learn and make it right," she says. 

