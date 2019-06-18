East Meets West Opens in Germantown

click to enlarge

Jeffery Hsu, long-time chef at Wang’s Mandarin House, is head chef at the new East Meets West, an Asian fusion restaurant at 7867 Farmington Blvd. in Germantown.





“He’s always been working for other people,” says his sister, Kathy Kouch, who owns East Meets West with Hsu and their sister, Linda Wang. “And he has a great skill.”





Hsu was also head chef at the Wang’s Mandarin House in Denver, Colorado. Linda Wang and her ex-husband owned that restaurant.





Kouch and her family moved to the United States from Tai Pai, Taiwan.They moved to Memphis in 1993. Hsu worked for a short time at La Chin of Wang’s, which the family opened in the mid ’90s.





Kouch wanted to have a family business, so Hsu came out of retirement to work at East Meets West.





For now, the restaurant is serving traditional Chinese dishes, including Col. Tso Chicken, Coconut Walnut Shrimp, and Happy Family.





“We are still developing our menu,” Kouch says. “We’re serving our basic menu right now. My sister and my brother will continue to bring in a few ideas depending on the season. Sometimes there’s a crab season and we can bring in the crab dish.”





They also plan to create new dishes, Kouch says.





“Our restaurant will be serving fusion crossovers between American and Asian food.”



Which is one reason the restaurant is named “East Meets West.”





East Meets West is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

