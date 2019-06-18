Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Rawk 'n Grub Expanding into Growlers

Posted By on Tue, Jun 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge 12193499_875930715808646_8213314213778233759_n.jpg


Rawk 'n Grub will operate out of the kitchen at Growlers starting July 1st, according to owner Chef Steph Cook.

Cook says Growlers owner Tony Westmoreland approached him with the idea. Cook hesitated, as a similar deal he had done wasn't so great.

Rawk 'n Grub originally launched as a food truck in 2015. Most recently, it has been operating out of a Citgo on Summer, where it introduced its brunch. The Citgo location will still be open.

According to Westmoreland, he had been having caterers and chefs co-oping the space, but was looking for something more permanent. Rawk 'n Grub in his rock-and-roll club was a no brainer. "It just makes sense," he says.

click to enlarge 60464065_2112310485503990_9106487323687649280_n.jpg

click to enlarge 60346021_2112310435503995_6181475927797530624_n.jpg

click to enlarge 51818485_1985974498137590_3894499107892363264_n.jpg

Cook agrees. He says he always wanted to operate out of live music venue.

"Growlers is one of the good, live-music venues here in town. We have quite a few, but Growlers definitely attracts some good names," he says.

Cook says the place will be known as Growlers with Kitchen by Rawk 'n Grub. He says there will be signage out front.

Initially, they will operate from 4 p.m. to midnight, though hours will eventually expand to include lunch and a weekend brunch.

Cook hopes to have lunch up and running between 30 and 90 days.

Customers can expect all their favorite dishes from Rawk's extensive, imaginative menu — dishes such as the ZZ Tapas Tacos with blackened shrimp, Great Balls of Fire; which are grit balls with crawfish and shrimp; Philly-delphia Freedom with Rawk's special stout beer cheese sauce; and the Livin' La Vida Porka, which includes pork flavored with Dr. Pepper.

They also plan to serve their secret 422 menu, which includes Rawk's BB Wings and its Little Pizza My Heart flatbread pizzas.

Cook says that he hopes to open a brick and mortar spot with the Citgo and Growlers locales serving as sort of secondary spots. "Just like Beale Street Music Fest," he says. "You'll have Rawk 'n Grub's main stage, and then you'll have side stages. 

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation