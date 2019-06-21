Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, June 21, 2019

Craft Food and Wine Festival Coming Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2019 at 10:29 AM

Christina McCarter loves a good charcuterie board, she says. She loves the variety, the grazing aspect.

McCarter, who runs City Tasting Tours, knows where all the good food is. One would be wise to follow her.

On Sunday, June 23rd, she's hosting the Craft Food and Wine Festival at One Commerce Square. Tickets for the early session are sold out, but there are still tickets available for the second session, starting at 6:30 p.m.

At the festival, guests will receive a board (which they can keep) that has a slot for a wine glass. Then they can sample the fare from some 41 local and regional vendors.
click to enlarge img-5794_1_orig.jpg
click to enlarge img-6066_2_orig.jpg

There will be Andouille sausage and picklings from Rizzo's; cured meats and cheeses from Grove Grill; pita chips, feta dip and olives from the Grecian Gourmet; bagels and pretzels from Dave's Bagels; beers from Crosstown; ciders from Long Road; and much more.

The festival is a zero-waste event, with only compostable items. 

