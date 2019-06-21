Craft Food and Wine Festival Coming Sunday

Christina McCarter loves a good charcuterie board, she says. She loves the variety, the grazing aspect.
McCarter, who runs City Tasting Tours, knows where all the good food is. One would be wise to follow her.
On Sunday, June 23rd, she's hosting the Craft Food and Wine Festival
at One Commerce Square. Tickets for the early session are sold out, but there are still tickets available for the second session, starting at 6:30 p.m.
At the festival, guests will receive a board (which they can keep) that has a slot for a wine glass. Then they can sample the fare from some 41 local and regional vendors.
There will be Andouille sausage and picklings from Rizzo's; cured meats and cheeses from Grove Grill; pita chips, feta dip and olives from the Grecian Gourmet; bagels and pretzels from Dave's Bagels; beers from Crosstown; ciders from Long Road; and much more.
The festival is a zero-waste event, with only compostable items.