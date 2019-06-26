Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Catfish at Cozy Corner

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge MICHAEL DONAHUE
  • Michael Donahue

Catfish at Cozy Corner Restaurant? The barbecue place?

Yes. Just one day a week — on Sundays, says general manager Bobby Bradley.

“We only did it one Sunday, which was this past Sunday,” Bradley says. “But it sold pretty well. People gave us compliments on it. People said they would be back to try it. We do a two-piece plate for $10.99 and a three-piece plate for $12.99.”

The catfish plates come with two sides and bread.

Catfish has never been sold at the 735 North Parkway location, which opened in August, 1977.

But catfish at Cozy Corner isn’t exactly new. From 1986 to 1988, Cozy Corner had another location, which was called “Cozy Corner Catfish and Ribs,” says Bobby’s mother, Val Bradley.

The catfish recipe came from her father, Raymond Robinson, who founded Cozy Corner, Val says.

“I think daddy just wanted to try the fish,” Val says. “Just try it out and see how things would go. We got that location. I think it did very well from what I remember. Biggest problem back then was employees. He was having trouble getting someone to run it like he wanted. Then he got his cousin to run it.”

Finally, she says, “He just decided to stick with the ribs.”

The family doesn’t have the original recipe, Bobby says. “The recipe is nowhere to be found, but the family members that were there were instrumental in figuring out how we wanted this to taste. I wasn’t old enough, but the people that were there and were old enough remember how it tasted. We knew what was in it, but didn’t know the exact ratio. We figured out ratios we wanted. It’s not 100 percent, but we tried.”

Asked to describe the catfish, Bobby says, “It’s just good seasoned catfish. It’s not going to be bland. I do know that.”

Don’t look for catfish at Cozy Corner the rest of the week.

“It is going to be every Sunday,” Bobby says. “I have no interest in selling fish every day. I don’t want to become a fish restaurant. It’s just a special thing and I plan to keep it special.”

click to enlarge img_2105_1_.jpg

Tags: ,

Related Locations

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation