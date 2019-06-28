Atomic Rose Opening Soon

MAS Properties, LLC. has taken over the Purple Haze nightclub property and are planning to open an LGBTQ restaurant and dance club called Atomic Rose some time in the near future. The club is an investment for them, according to Valerie Morris of Morris Marketing Group, who is handling communications for the club.Morris answered the following questions about Atomic Rose.Downtown Memphis is thriving with new residences and Fortune 500 companies moving in. The Beale Street Historic District location is a great location for the club and our patrons allowing them to enjoy Atomic Rose as well as other Downtown entertainment offerings in the same evening easily.We are not concerned about prior history at this location. We are focused on providing a quality entertainment experience in a well-regulated environment.Safety and security of patrons and employees is a top priority. Security will be provided by Asset Protection Agency.Atomic Rose is a restaurant and dance club that offers a mix of high-energy entertainment programming five nights a week plus an extensive menu.Management is complying with all applicable laws and following appropriate procedures for required permits. They are waiting for final approvals on licensing while moving forward with all other plans and look forward to announcing a grand opening soon.Daily Entertainment Wednesday through Sunday at Atomic Rose is as follows:Happy Hour every day until 7 p.m.Karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.Fridays and Saturdays featuring DJ Maverick spinning house music from 10 p.m. to midnight and DJ Haf-Def spinning House Mix Techno from 12:15 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.Wednesdays — Atomic Retro Night with DJ TreeThursdays — Le Chic Night with DJ Space AgeSundays — The Rose Review & Drag Show with DJ MaverickProgramming at Atomic Rose is designed to appeal to the LGBTQ community.To our knowledge, there has not previously been any LGBTQ clubs on or near Beale Street.Atomic Rose is high-energy, friendly, fun and welcoming environmentThe Atomic Rose menu offers a little something for everyone and serves entrees until 11 p.m. Appetizers and munchies include Potato Skins, Chili Cheese Fries, Chicken Quesadilla, and homemade mozzarella cheese balls among others.Soups and salads include House, Chef, and Grilled chicken salads along with chili, homemade chicken noodle soup and secret recipe gumbo. Sandwiches include the Atomic Hamburger, spicy grilled chicken and the Atomic Club all served with French fries or onion rings.Entrees are served with salad and bread and include Ribeyes, New York Strips, Spaghetti Dinner, Sautéed Catfish Dinner, Alfredo Shrimp Dinner, Fried Shrimp Dinner, and the Atomic Stir Fry.Specialty Cocktails Include:Atomic Fusion - Blue Note Bourbon, Bitters, dark syrupAtomic Fallout - Aperol, Champagne, SodaNuclear Blast – Light and Dark Rum, Citrus, & CherryMemphis Mule – Blue Note Bourbon or Old Dominic Vodka, Lime Juice, Bitters, Simple Syrup, Ginger Beer