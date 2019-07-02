Which Wich Opening Soon

click to enlarge
Which Wich
, a Texas-based chain, is set to open on July 15th or the week after. It will be located at 975 W. Poplar in Collierville.
Which Wich's angle is its ordering system. Customers are given a paper bag and a red sharpie. The bag lists topping and proteins, which are marked by the customer. The bag is put on a zip line. The sandwich is made and the customer is given back the bag with their name on it.
"The whole process just kind of endears them to the brand," says Rhett Douglas, the franchisee.
The business also offers such signature sandwiches as the Cheeseburgerwich, the Brunchwich, and a Superfood Wich.
Douglas is a Memphis native, who first got turned-on to Which Wich when he was in college in Arkansas. He says he always wanted to own his own business "I kind of made an offhand comment one day about, you know, if I could open a restaurant this would definitely be the one because I see the opportunity. I see the success," he says.
Douglas' foray with the brand has already proved innovative. His location will be the first to serve as a combo Which Wich/Paciugo Gelato Cafe.
"When we saw that Paciugo had been acquired [by Which Wich], we thought that's a match made in heaven. Like surely, they meant for them to go together."
But Which Wich hadn't considered the possibility before. The company liked the concept, and the Collierville Which Wich will serve as sort of a prototype.
The new restaurant will also feature a drive-thru with a touchscreen kiosk. (There will be a help button for those who need it.)
Douglas says his particular favorite is the Grinder. He likes to dress it with hummus and pesto. He says that's the thing about Which Wich: It's big on customization. If they've got it and you want it, they will make sure you get it.
He says he thinks it will do pretty well in Collierville. "It just seems right up their alley in terms of the market research we've done. For restaurant concepts, they're wanting something new, something quick but also nutritious," Douglas says.