Bar Ware Opening Soon

According to Kevin Quinnell (Itta Bena, Southern Social), chef at Bar Ware, they plan to have health conscious salads and sandwiches, deviled eggs, charcuteries boards, and more upscale dishes. Nothing fried.



"It's food that's not to be expected from a bar, but not pretentious," he says.



Jacob Leonard (Second Line) is heading the bar. He says he plans to craft cocktails taking advantage of the juice bar. He promises that these cocktails will be good but won't take 10 minutes to make.



"It won't be too fancy," he vows, "but yummy."



Wunderlich says that plans for the bar predated the baby. "That's just how life goes," she says.