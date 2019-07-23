Atomic Rose Opening Wednesday

Atomic Rose

Atomic Rose, a new LGBTQ+-friendly restaurant and dance club Downtown is set to open Wednesday, July 23rd.

The club, located at Second and Lt. George W. Lee Downtown, is taking over the former Purple Haze nightclub property.

The restaurant will serve entrees like fried shrimp, Atomic Stir Fry, and ribeye until 11 p.m., according to Valerie Morris, who is handling the marketing for the restaurant. All entrees come with a salad and bread. Appetizers and “munchies” will also be on the menu, including dishes like chili cheese fries, chicken quesadillas, and homemade mozzarella cheese balls.

Sandwich options will include the Atomic hamburger, spicy grilled chicken, and the Atomic Club.

Atomic Rose also plans to serve soups and salads including House, Chef, grilled chicken, as well as homemade chicken noodle soup, chili, and a “secret gumbo recipe.”

click to enlarge Atomic Rose



The club will host a “mix of high-energy entertainment” five nights a week, such as karaoke, drag shows, and dancing.

To celebrate its grand opening and National Tequila Day, Atomic Rose will be offering two-for-one tequila drinks until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Atomic Rose will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Sundays 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.; and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.