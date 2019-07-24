Heaven — A New Downtown Coffee Shop

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Heaven

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Richard Baldwin

Everyone now can go to Heaven. It’s at 333 Adams, at Danny Thomas Boulevard.





“Heaven” is an “upscale trendy coffee shop,” says owner Richard Baldwin. “It’s in a tri-level building, 5,000 square feet. It’s not your typical no-elbow-room coffee shop with not much room to maneuver. ‘I can’t back up my chair because I’ll back into the person sitting directly behind me.’ You know how coffee shops are.”





It’s certainly not tight at the spacious, beautifully-decorated shop, which opened July 23rd. The wall colors are brown and brick red or “sweet molasses.” The first floor includes an area with plush chairs that can be reserved for meetings by those who don’t have enough office space, Baldwin says.







The downstairs space includes six tables with chairs and a counter with stools. The roomy upstairs area includes a stage, where live music is slated to be performed on selected weekends.







Food is also available at Heaven. The menu includes a selection of paninis (spinach, Italian, Mediterranean, American) as well as pancakes, pies, salads, and smoothies. Whether it’s a latte or one of their “amazing” Greek salads, Baldwin says Heaven provides “a different avenue to explore as far as lunch craving.”



Baldwin says he was living in Atlanta when his business partner saw the building and asked him if he wanted to move to Memphis and open a coffee shop. Obviously, the answer was yes.



For more information about Heaven, including menu, Saturday event rentals, etc: www.heavenmemphis.com

click to enlarge MIchael Donahue

Heaven

click to enlarge Michael Donahue

Brittany Taylor at Heaven